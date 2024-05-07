Fielder Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,196 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $11.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $819.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,058,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,531,662. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.06 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $946.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.69.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

