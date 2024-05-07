Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $270.13. The company had a trading volume of 639,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,587. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.78. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

