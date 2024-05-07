Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $135,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,666,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $74.25. 784,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,438. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

