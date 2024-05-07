Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Sells $644,000.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.78. 961,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,238. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

