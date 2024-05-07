iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK stock opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.