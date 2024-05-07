Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

