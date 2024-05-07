Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

