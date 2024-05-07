Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 3,171 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 160,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 241.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 13.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 28,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

