Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.75

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sanderson Design Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SDG opened at GBX 106.40 ($1.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £76.30 million, a P/E ratio of 815.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36. Sanderson Design Group has a twelve month low of GBX 95.31 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.81 ($1.76). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

