Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.75

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Sanderson Design Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SDG opened at GBX 106.40 ($1.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £76.30 million, a P/E ratio of 815.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36. Sanderson Design Group has a twelve month low of GBX 95.31 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.81 ($1.76). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.
