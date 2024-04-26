Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock Position Raised by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 601,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after acquiring an additional 310,065 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,859,000 after acquiring an additional 178,099 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $11,383,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth $6,373,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,363.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 75,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.92. 95,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

