Terra Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $451.25 million and approximately $38.68 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00000976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000954 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 722,945,024 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

