Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 764 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $148.56. 1,181,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,400. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

