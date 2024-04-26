Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Trading Up 0% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $166.85 and last traded at $166.18. Approximately 135,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 889,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.17.
The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN
Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections
In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Waste Connections Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.31 and its 200 day moving average is $151.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.