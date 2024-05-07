Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 6,763 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,158. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.94. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $92.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

