Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $542,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 54.7% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

VEEV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.81. The company had a trading volume of 510,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,186. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.07. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

