Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,798. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

