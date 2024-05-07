Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10,120.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.09.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded up $9.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

