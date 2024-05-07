Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $219,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,040,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,912,485. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

