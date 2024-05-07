Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 281,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

FELV traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.40. 71,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,901. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

