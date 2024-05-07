Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 460,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 829.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 116,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FCG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 289,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,942. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $433.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

