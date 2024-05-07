Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes Position in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Tiff Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 1,877,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 819,321 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 336,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,128. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $85.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 80.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

