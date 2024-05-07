Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $66,000 in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Neuronetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,930 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 776,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 195,834 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,833,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 65,240 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Insider Activity at Neuronetics

In other news, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 15,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $52,798.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 417,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 14,710 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $51,632.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 509,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,705.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 15,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $52,798.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 417,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,279 shares of company stock worth $489,167 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on STIM

Neuronetics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.75. 146,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 72.76% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Profile

(Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.