Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 357.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Up 1.8 %

IT stock traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $436.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,885. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $462.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.94 and a 12 month high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.