Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Trading Down 3.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $437.00 to $430.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as low as $336.87 and last traded at $341.18. Approximately 84,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 397,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.30.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.09.

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after buying an additional 123,894 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 53.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 331,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,745,000 after buying an additional 114,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.53 and a 200 day moving average of $371.87.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

