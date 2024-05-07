Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTT shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$40.82 on Thursday. Finning International has a one year low of C$33.77 and a one year high of C$46.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.98.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 3.9857007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes bought 3,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

