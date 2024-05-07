Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 3,869 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

PM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,928. The stock has a market cap of $151.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.35.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

