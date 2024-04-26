Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 87 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 44.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 3.5 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $11.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.11. 580,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,581. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $335.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.45.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.88.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

