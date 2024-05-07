Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $783-793 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.27 million.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.63. 970,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,661. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.93.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INSP

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,371 shares of company stock worth $15,664,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.