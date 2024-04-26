Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.93. 289,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a one year low of $190.45 and a one year high of $258.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.34 and its 200 day moving average is $234.68.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

