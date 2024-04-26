United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $33.32. 196,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,550. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading

