United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.
United Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $33.32. 196,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,550. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90.
United Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on United Bankshares
United Bankshares Company Profile
United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Bankshares
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.