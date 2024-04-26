Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) PT Raised to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

VITL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of VITL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 101,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,288. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $426,408.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,068.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $426,408.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,068.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,582,777 shares in the company, valued at $162,119,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vital Farms by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

