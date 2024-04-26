William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CACI International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $20.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $20.19. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $20.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.43 EPS.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.37%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CACI

CACI International Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of CACI stock opened at $401.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. CACI International has a twelve month low of $293.69 and a twelve month high of $403.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CACI International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.