Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $142.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,524. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

