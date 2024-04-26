Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Stake Reduced by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,738 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.87% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 102,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRIG remained flat at $25.08 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,797. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

