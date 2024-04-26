7,000 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dover by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,522,000 after buying an additional 226,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dover by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,601,000 after buying an additional 89,774 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Dover by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after buying an additional 879,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dover by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,068,000 after buying an additional 133,241 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dover by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 992,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,457,000 after buying an additional 34,207 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $179.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.02. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $181.49.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.