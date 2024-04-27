American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $5,897,000. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $883,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 85,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 46,429 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

As of April 1, 2024, American National Bankshares Inc was acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of financial products and services. The company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

