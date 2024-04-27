Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,784,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,704,788. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

