Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. 304,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

