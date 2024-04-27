Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chapman Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 43,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $3.37 on Friday, reaching $117.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,289,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $466.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

