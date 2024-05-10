Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,718 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

