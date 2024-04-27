Middlesex Water to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.18. 98,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $875.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $84.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Middlesex Water from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.70 per share, with a total value of $82,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

