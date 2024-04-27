Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lessened its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $15.73 on Friday, hitting $1,768.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,319.05 and a 1 year high of $1,849.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,761.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,604.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 23.50%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

WTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

