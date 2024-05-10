Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $4,482,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $4,482,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,413,026 shares of company stock valued at $38,927,267. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.