Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.45-$1.59 EPS.

GDOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

GDOT opened at $9.93 on Friday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.60 million, a PE ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel bought 33,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

