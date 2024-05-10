Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

