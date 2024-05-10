Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 435 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $89,003,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,062,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 250,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,913,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IYF stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $95.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.38.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

