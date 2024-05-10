Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 2,250 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $230,985.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Plexus Trading Up 0.4 %

Plexus stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $114.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLXS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Plexus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Plexus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.