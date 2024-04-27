Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $6.18 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,148 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2,010.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 245,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 233,898 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,000.

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.08 and a 12-month high of $76.49.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

