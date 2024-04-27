Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 5,875 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after acquiring an additional 880,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after acquiring an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,894 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $162.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

