iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Decreased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,423 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.